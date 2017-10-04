Denver office workers got to cuddle with puppies during their lunch breaks

DENVER - If your co-worker took a really long lunch break today, they might have been busy playing with puppies in front of the Denver Public Library.

The Denver Animal Shelter brought out some of their puppies who are looking for permanent homes.

Homes like Holly Batchelder's.

"I wanted to take a lunch break," Holly Batchelder said. She works 10 minutes away walking distance from the library. "Got to be outside and say hi to some puppies." Batchelder came to look for a potential puppy to adopt.

This event is held once every year around October.

"If you're a regular office worker and would like to be walked by a dog, you could come down and take a loop or sit down in the grass," Lauren Nielsen, adoption coordinator of the shelter said.



Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2xSepay

You can place holds on dogs at the event, and then adopt them at the shelter.

Nielsen said there's already been two holds.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, please visit the shelter's website: http://bit.ly/1Gc3pEf

