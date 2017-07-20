Denver pays 'fair market price' to rent apartments for affordable housing
At his state of the city speech earlier this month, Mayor Michael Hancock announced an idea for 400 affordable housing units comprised of currently vacant apartment units. At the time, he didn't have specifics.
KUSA 9:15 PM. MDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Veteran restoring Vietnam-era helicopter to…Jul 20, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
-
Levitt Pavillion opens at Ruby Hill ParkJul 20, 2017, 9:40 p.m.
-
Denver would pay 'fair market price' to rent…Jul 20, 2017, 9:17 p.m.