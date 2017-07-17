Denver Public Library offers personalized reading lists based on tattoos

Tattoos left on Denver Library Facebook page

DENVER - The Denver Public Library wants people to show a little skin; specifically, whatever part of you is home to a tattoo. They'll recommend a book they think will speak to you based on the art you choose to wear every day.

All day Monday, tattoo photos were posted on the library's Facebook page. Librarians would then comment on the posts, with their thoughtful recommendations.

"It's really to connect readers with books in a persona way and recreate the feeling they have from books, and movies, and music that they've loved in the past," said Hana Zittel, one of the librarians who responded to the hundreds of comments users left on the library's page.

Zittel and Tara Williamson, a senior librarian, read the back-stories left with each person's tattoo picture, and then made personalized suggestions.

For Caitlin, who said her and her best friend, who are both flight attendants, got matching paper airplane tattoos:

Denver Public Library: Loving this sweet tale of friendship, Caitlin. We think you will love Help Thanks Wow by Anne Lamott, Love Me Anyway by Tiffany Hawk, The Girls From Ames: A Story Of Women And Friendship by Jeffrey Zaslow. Happy reading!

For Wendy, who has a tattoo of her pet pig, Piggy Stardust, which is apparently a big David Bowie fan:

Denver Public Library Um. Wendy. THIS IS AMAZING. Also, feel free to follow up this comment with an adorable photo of your pig... just saying. We think you will love Star Trek Cats by Jenny Parks Illustration and Esther the Wonder Pig: Changing the World One Heart at a Time by Steve Jenkins. We also think you will love A Portrait Of Bowie: A Tribute To Bowie By His Artistic Collaborators & Contemporaries. We know you're a big Bowie fan and this one goes deep into viewing his life as a work of art. Happy reading!

For Chelsea, whose tattoo says "It's Just a Spark, but It's Enough," with a story posted about her battle with depression, and her fight to get through it. The quote is a Paramore lyric:

Denver Public Library: Thanks for joining us this morning, Chelsea. Thank you for your beautiful story too. We have a few recommendations for you to go with your tattoo. We think you should try Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things by Jenny Lawson (we think the audio book is best on this one), Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo and Me: A Graphic Memoir by Ellen Forney - Cartoonist, This Close to Happy: A Reckoning with Depression by Daphne Merkin. We also think you should give the band Veruca Salt a listen. Happy reading and listening!

For Claudia, who says her mandala represents people, and "if you drain the color out we all look the same."

Denver Public Library: Wow! That is gorgeous, Claudia! We think you will love Quilled Mandalas: 30 Paper Projects for Creativity and Relaxation by Alli Bartowski, Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide by Nicholas Kristof, and the new documentary I Am Not Your Negro. Happy reading and watching!

For Kathryn, who says her dragonfly knot is for her grandmother who loved dragonflies and all things Irish:

Denver Public Library: That is incredibly sweet, Kathryn! We think your next great reads are Dream Angus: The Celtic God Of Dreams by Alexander McCall Smith, Celtic Pattern: Visual Rhythms of the Ancient Mind by Adam Telow, and My Lady Judge (the first in the Burren Mysteries) by Cora Harrison. Happy reading!

For Jennie, who loves dinosaurs and Colorado, and ended up with a Stegosaurus, the state fossil:

Denver Public Library: Hi Jennie! What's a librarian's favorite dinosaur? The Thesaurus! Haha! We learned something new from your tattoo! How cool is that? In book suggestion news, we dug up these titles just for you: Roadside Geology of Colorado by Halka Chronic, Dinotopia Lost: A Novel by Alan Dean Foster and Dragon Teeth by Michael Crichton. Happy reading!

You can scroll through all the tattoos, and suggestions, here.

If you'd like your own personalized reading list, you can ask for one on the library's website.

