Denver restaurant closes on 'Day Without Immigrants'

At Maria Empanada on Day Without Immigrants

DENVER - The impacts of the nationwide Day Without Immigrants were felt in Colorado on Thursday, as employees and students stayed home to protest immigration policy.

And it was noticeably tougher to find a good meal on South Broadway in Denver, where several restaurants closed to give their employees the day off.

Next sat down in the middle of an empty, dark restaurant, Maria Empanada, to talk with its immigrant owner, Lorena Cantarovici. She came here from Argentina legally, stayed here illegally, and then became an American citizen.

"I'm happy with what I did today," Cantarovici says of closing her restaurant. "The intention is to be able to show who I am."

She did lose money today. Cantarovici says she did this, so she never forets who she is.

