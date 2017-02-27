KUSA
Denver's brief appearance during the Oscars showed a homeless camp

Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS @ 6. 2/27/2017

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 8:52 PM. MST February 27, 2017

Denver got a shout-out on Sunday night during the Oscars. Well okay, not really a shout-out -- more like "Denver made an appearance" during the Oscars.

If you blinked, you probably missed it.

Here it is again.

The video popped up during during a commercial for Samsung and The New York Times partnership, in which they'll share world in a 360 degree view.

The ad shows scenes from all around the world; from Bolivia, to Madagascar, they're striking, beautiful scenes.

And then, there's a shot in Denver, of a homeless camp, captioned "sleeping on the cold streets of Denver, USA."

it was real. We've covered our city's struggles with homelessness issues.

And now all of America knows.

