Denver's ready to get serious with Amazon and become home to company's second headquarters

DENVER - Amazon just announced it wants to build a second headquarters. If you're a city, it's a sexy project. There are thousands of high paying jobs and billions of dollars for whichever city gets to have it.

The company’s first headquarters is in Seattle.

“Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy – every dollar invested by Amazon in Seattle generated an additional $1.40 for the city’s economy overall,” said Amazon’s press release.

Now the fun part- metro areas across the country are going to be selling themselves to Amazon, hoping they are the company's perfect match.

“We’re primed for Amazon,” said J.J. Ament, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. “A highly-trained work force, mass transit, both in terms of the most advanced airport in the world and a light rail system that can get people from one part of the community to another. We do it through our higher education system, which is outstanding, we do it through 30 federal research labs that are located in Colorado. That innovation, that happens here.”

Amazon is already building two facilities, one in Aurora, another in Thornton. But based on the requirements the company released when asking for proposals, Denver could be the perfect match for the headquarters too.

“I think Denver and Amazon can be a match made in heaven,” Ament said.

According to Market Watch, San Francisco, Raleigh, Boston, Austin, D.C., Atlanta, New York and several others could make the list of potential cities that could ask to host Amazon.

Ament said Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation will submit one proposal for 70 different communities.

“Amazon knows what it wants and we believe we’ll have as many as 6 or 7 locations that will meet the requirements of the RFP in the counties that we serve,” Ament said. “All those communities coming together will put their best efforts forward to find the site that meets the requirements Amazon has outlined in the RFP.”

“Few places in the country and in the world for that matter combine our business climate with our quality of life,” Ament added. “I think that gives us an enormous competitive advantage.”

The deadline to submit proposals is next month. The company will announce its choice in 2018.

Wherever it's built, the headquarters will house 50,000 full-time employees with an average annual compensation exceeding $100,000 over the next 10 to 15 years.

© 2017 KUSA-TV