Denver's recycling rate roughly half the national average

DENVER - The city of Denver says it wants to be more sustainable but that's not what's reflected when you see how little it recycles compared to other cities.

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group recently released a report examining Denver's 18 percent recycling rate. The national average is 34 percent, and environmentally conscious Boulder has a 54 percent recycling rate.

Charlotte Pitt, who directs the city’s recycling program, admits that Denver has some work to do but explains that beyond the desire to be more sustainable, Denver hasn’t had much incentive to change the way it’s recycling program operates.

“Really, it’s never been a crisis in the state of Colorado. In many other states across the country we’ve seen a crisis with where to dispose of your waste. How much it costs. And those are two things we haven’t really seen in Colorado,” said Pitt.

Pitt says waste can turn into a crisis for some cities because land for landfills and driving trucks to get there have made burying waste so expensive that recycling actually makes more sense. But in Denver, the landfill option still works so the city doesn't require recycling in commercial or apartment buildings, which may not offer recycling because of cost.

“For people in buildings that really don't want to set up services for their tenants, then certainly we encourage them to use our drop-off center,” said Pitt.

The city's Cherry Creek Recycling center is actually a pretty busy place. But it's not enough to get the recycling rate up to that of Boulder. Boulder requires homeowners, property managers and businesses to provide recycling services. Charlotte's looking at ways to reduce how much goes into the landfill.

“Fifty percent of what gets thrown out is compostable, organic material. So where we’ve seen cities that have success above 20, 30, 40 percent recycling rates, almost all of them have some sort of organics collection,” says Pitt, calling composting the “new frontier.”

The city still charges for composting. CO-Pirg recommends in it’s report that the city make it mandatory for businesses and landlords to offer recycling services. They also suggest a trash fee, charging people for the amount of trash they throw away.

The full report can be read here.

