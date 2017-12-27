Despite last ditch effort, Arapahoe House will likely close

Arapahoe House

DENVER - The last ditch effort to save Colorado's largest drug treatment provider appears to be in the ditch, indeed. Arapahoe House may be beyond saving.

It's set to shut down January 2 due to lack of funding.

State legislators hoped to save it, but many of the remaining patients have already been transferred elsewhere.

Democratic State Rep. Brittany Pettersen wanted to find emergency funding.

She told 9NEWS today, "unfortunately, we learned about Arapahoe House's situation too late to make a difference."

To find treatment in Denver, visit this link or call 1-888-607-4462. Individuals statewide can receive referrals through Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-493-8255, texting “TALK” to 38255 or visiting coloradocrisisservices.org.

