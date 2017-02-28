KUSA
Devin Camacho, the 19-year-old GOP chairman in Otero County

Age is nothin' but a number to Devin Camacho, the 19-year-old college student who just became the head of the Republican Part in Otero County.

To him, it's more remarkable to be elected as a Latino in a white community. 

"The age part isn't as big of a deal to me as the rest is," he said, in an interview with Kyle Clark. "Most Republicans in Otero County are Caucasian."

Camacho got into politics because of a high school teacher, a Democrat, who preached the importance of civic duty. 

We talked to him about being a young Latino Republican with President Trump. He says he feels respected by the president. Our interiew with Camacho in the video above. 

