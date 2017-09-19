DIA's original deal for massive new sign falls apart
Denver International Airport's original deal for an enormous flashy new welcome sign to our city has fallen apart - because of an obscure federal rule. Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story mischaracterized the future of the new sign near DIA. It has been corrected.
KUSA 10:19 PM. MDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Many questions linger after man from Illinois found…Sep 19, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
Coloradans return home after helping with Irma, HarveySep 19, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Here's how playing cards help Colorado law…Sep 19, 2017, 10:33 p.m.