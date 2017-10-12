Did Denver Public Schools keep its promise to taxpayers?
We're already seeing ads asking you to approve new spending in November. Cities, schools, special districts. If we in the media are being honest - I think we do a pretty good job covering the spending promises before the vote - not so great afterward. Nex
KUSA 6:43 PM. MDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
'PSL tax': Here's how much more you'll pay for pumpkin spiceOct 12, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
After landlord ignores complaints, woman says…Oct 12, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
Behind schedule and over-budget Confluence Park set…Oct 12, 2017, 4:22 p.m.