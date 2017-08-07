Director of Centennial Institue pens USA Today editorial against marijuana

Screenshot: Jeff Hunt editorial

Jeff Hunt from Colorado Christian University and its think tank, the Centennial Institute, is undeterred by the critics who say that religion and conservative politics don't make him an expert on cannabis policy.

When he came on Next in May, he promised to lead the charge against legal weed.

It was interesting to see how many on the Left were aghast that we had him on the program.

I'm guessing they're equally apoplectic that Hunt got a prominent USA Today editorial, entitled called "Marijuana devastated Colorado, don’t legalize it nationally."

It appears in Monday's edition, and online.

