Disabled veteran to NFL players: 'Real men don't take a knee for what they believe in'

PARKER - Matt Keil is an Iraq War Veteran.

He was shot by a sniper bullet on February 24, 2007.

"Now I'm paralyzed from the chest down," Keil said. "I can't stand up by myself."

He had a few thoughts he wanted to share on the NFL players kneeling.

"When I see football entertainers kneeling for the national anthem, it’s like a gut punch.

Like a slap in the face to every service member and their families who have ever bore the sacrifice of freedom for the United States.

I’m not against anyone’s First Amendment right, not at all. I’m not against why the NFL football players are choosing to take a knee.

What I don’t agree with is the venue or avenue at which they’re choosing to protest.

Since the NFL is a male-dominated sport, I’m going to strictly address the men who decided to kneel:

Real men don’t take a knee for what they believe in.

They stand up and fight for it.

I didn’t take a knee in Iraq. A sniper bullet made me do that.

Stand up for what you believe in. Taking a knee is weakness."

