Doctors start responding to Park County's plea

Empty health clinic in Park County

PARK COUNTY, COLO. - A story that aired in Next on Tuesday has been making the phone ring in Park County.

We checked in today to see if there have been any doctors interested in practicing in an empty health clinic there.

Park County is about as big as Delaware, yet there is no practicing physician. The county is now offering to give the vacant clinic to a doctor, or a nurse practitioner, who is willing to practice there.

Park County is begging for a doctor, will rent clinic for $1

So far 20 inquiries have been made about the opening.

If you're interested, let them know.

