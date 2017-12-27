Documenting a year of protests in Denver

DENVER - Political activists took to the streets, airports, and political offices of Denver this year. Underneath all the chanting, screaming, and marching, if you listen closely you’d have heard Kevin Beaty’s camera clicking away.

“I thought it’d be a good idea to take another look at protest culture and what has happened over the past year,” said the Denverite photographer.

Beaty’s photos say it all.

Masked Antifa members. Women marching to uphold their civil rights. Muslims making sure their rights as Americans are respected.

The disenfranchised holding the powerful accountable. He was there to shoot it all.

“Ultimately it’s, 'Can I give you a sense of what it’s like to be in this place',” he explained. “'Can I give you a moment to have a little bit of empathy to see this situation through her eyes for a moment?'”

Kevin just published an article with his favorite moments from these events on the Denverite website. You can see them here: http://bit.ly/2la0vJr.

© 2017 KUSA-TV