Dog missing since December rescued in Loveland

Dilly the dog was rescued by crews in Loveland on Wednesday. (Photo: Mike Nelson)

LOVELAND - The Loveland Fire Department and the Larimer County Humane Society came to the rescue yesterday for a missing dog named Dilly.

Dilly had been missing since December 29, but was spotted Wednesday in a Loveland neighborhood storm drain.

Firefighters and the humane society workers removed a big grate and eventually pulled Dilly free.

Despite being gone a month, she's OK after being checked out by a vet.

Dilly is now back at home with family.

