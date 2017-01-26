Dog missing since December rescued in Loveland

LOVELAND - The Loveland Fire Department and the Larimer County Humane Society came to the rescue yesterday for a missing dog named Dilly.
Dilly had been missing since December 29, but was spotted Wednesday in a Loveland neighborhood storm drain.
Firefighters and the humane society workers removed a big grate and eventually pulled Dilly free.
Despite being gone a month, she's OK after being checked out by a vet.
Dilly is now back at home with family.
