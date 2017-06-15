Domestic violence investigation within CU football program hardly impacted MacIntyre's new contract

Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. Colorado won the game 41-38. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2016 Getty Images)

BOULDER, COLO. - CU Regents have approved a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract for an employee they just reprimanded with a $100,000 forced donation.

Head football coach Mike MacIntyre and the Regents agreed on a five-year, $14.85 million contract extension. This is the same contract that was originally negotiated in February, but pulled off the table while the Regents investigated how the school and football program handled domestic violence allegations by the ex-girlfriend of defensive coach Joe Tumpkin.

On Monday, Regents suspended CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano for 10 days and required athletic director Rick George and MacIntyre to donate $100,000 to domestic violence education programs.

On Thursday, in an 8-0 vote, CU Regents approved the contract that will take MacIntyre through Dec. 31, 2017.

According to Boulder Daily Camera reporter, Elizabeth Hernandez, Regent Linda Shoemaker did not take part in the vote, but was off to the side getting water. Her non-vote was counted as an abstention and not an absence.

I asked Regent Linda Shoemaker why she got up & wasn't counted during MacIntrye's contract vote: "I was thirsty. No further comment." — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) June 15, 2017

Based on the amendment to MacIntyre's original contract, his annual compensation breaks down like this:

$1,150,000: participation in University of third party produced programming

$1,150,000: obligations arising from a sponsorship agreement

That equals $2.3 million each year.

His yearly salary breaks down like this:

2017: $500,000

2018: $575,000

2019: $650,000

2020: $725,000

2021: $800,000

He also gets a $100,000 bonus on the last day of the contract, Dec. 31, 2021.

When you add that together, his five-year deal is worth $14.85 million in base salary.

A news release from the original contract agreement earlier this year stated that MacIntyre would make $16.25 million over five years. You'll notice, we only got to $14.85 million. A CU spokesman told Next that MacIntyre signed the same contract he agreed to in February.

Where's the missing $1.4 million?

His original contract, signed in 2013, allows for three incentives up to $100,000 each year:

Academic progress towards graduation of athletes Welfare and development of athletes Development of football program outreach, culture and reputation on campus

According to Associate Athletic Director Dave Plati, MacIntyre has met those goals each year and likely made the full $300,000 bonus each year.

If you add that into our total, that gets us to $16.35 million.

Now we're $100,000 more than what was listed in the original news release. We know what you're thinking, CU added $100,000 to cover his punishment. Both Plati and CU Spokesman Ken McConnellogue assure us that the financial portion of the contract is the same that was written months ago, but neither knew enough information to account for the difference. It's possible, whoever did the math forgot the last day bonus.

Other yearly incentives in MacIntyre's contract include:

$750,000: National Championship

$400,000: College Football Playoff Championship game

$250,000: College Football Playoff bowl game

$200,000: Bowl game not affiliated with the College Football Playoff

$100,000: AP Coach of the Year or Walter Camp Coach of the Year

$50,000: PAC-12 Coach of the Year

$50,000: Seven wins in a regular season

$25,000: Each additional regular game won after seven wins

$50,000 for a 75 percent graduation success rate at the end of the Spring semester.

$25,000 if the team has an APR rating of 980. An APR rating is the Academic Progress Rate that is a team-based metric that follows academic progress, while accounting for eligibility and retention of each athlete.

$6,480 country club membership

$3,500 in NIKE products

His new contract also includes more detail as to why he could be suspended or terminated with cause. The new language includes references to Title IX and failure to immediately report "serious student-athlete or football staff misconduct" to the Athletic Director.



© 2017 KUSA-TV