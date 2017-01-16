Don't shovel snow onto Denver's roads

(Photo: Herbst, Anne)

DENVER - A lot of you already know the basics when it comes to shoveling safely:

Go slow

Bend those knees

Do not lift with your back

But there is another important safety measure—one the city of Denver wants you to keep in mind when you remove snow from your sidewalk.

Andrea Burns with Denver Community Planning and Development said that the city needs residents to shovel snow onto their property, and not into the street.

Adding snow to the roads adds additional obstacles for drivers and pedestrians. It also can cause problems with storm drains.

Luca Barbagallo loves shoveling the sidewalk in front of his home in Denver. He is only 12-years-old, but said he understands why the city might not want him tossing the snow into the street.

“I don’t they want it in the street because the snow in the street can get in the way of other cars that are driving,” Barbagallo said. “So maybe you should throw it into your own yard.”

Right down the street, Devin Anthony was shoveling the sidewalk in front of his father’s home. He said it makes sense to keep the snow off the roads.

“I would prefer that no one throw it in front of my house--you still gotta walk over it,” Anthony said. “It’s a tripping hazard.”

Though Burns with the city said that it’s unlikely anyone would get a citation for throwing snow into the street, it’s about being a good neighbor.

For reminders about snow removal on sidewalks, go to Denver Public Works’ website.

