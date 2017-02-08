Dozens of options available for a car-free ski weekend in Colorado

9NEWS file image of skiers at Keystone Resort (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - You want to head out to the high country, but you hate dealing with ski traffic on I-70. That's nothing new, but there are several other ways to get out there without taking your own car - that you probably don't even know about.

The Colorado Public Research Interest Group and Snowriders International organization put a new guide together listing all the different options out there.

Lucie Coleman, an organizer with Snowriders International, was one of the researchers who did a lot of digging, and made a lot of calls, into how you can catch a ride to the high country.

She found at least 13 options, including the The Colorado Department of Transportation's Bustang and Snowstang services.

"We were pretty surprised by the number," Coleman told Next.

And that's not even counting the ride share and carpool incentive options. If you do that, the number of options jumps up to 21.

"It was more than we were expecting, and while not all of them necessarily cater specifically to skiers and snowboarders. It's just so great that there are so many options. And the more options there are the more flexible people can be," she said.

Coleman hopes the new guide will lead to more people will leaving their cars at home.

"By having all those options out there it will encourage people to use them, and the more people use them," Coleman said. "We're hoping more options will become available and there will be more public funding so that prices go down, there are more options, and getting to the ski slopes without a car becomes more viable."

CoPIRG created a shortened version of their guide. We've included it below.

Daily Access*

Bustang West Line

Stops: Frisco, Vail, Glenwood Springs

Cost: $12-$28

www.ridebustang.com/west-line

RTD ski-n-ride (Route N)

Stops: Eldora

Cost: $4.50

http://www.rtd-denver.com/skiNRide.shtml

Greyhound Bus

Stops: Frisco, Vail, Glenwood Springs

Cost: $14-$32

http://locations.greyhound.com/bus-stations/us/colorado/denver/bus-stati...

Amtrak California Zephyr

Stops: Fraser-Winter Park, Granby, Glenwood Springs

Cost: $35-$168

https://www.amtrak.com/california-zephyr-train

Weekend Access*

SnowStang

Stops: A-Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail, and Winter Park

Cost: $45-$60 (round trip)

http://www.ridebustang.com/snowstang2017

Front Range Ski Bus

Stops: Loveland Ski Area, Copper Mountain

Cost: $45 (round trip)

http://www.frontrangeskibus.com/

Amtrak Winter Park Express

Stops: Winter Park

Costs: $59 (round trip)

https://www.amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress

University of Colorado, Boulder Ski Bus Program **

Stops: Keystone, A-Basin, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Vail -- different each weekend

Cost: $5-$15 (round trip)

http://www.colorado.edu/ecenter/transportation/bus/ski-bus-program

Access from Denver International Airport***

Colorado Mountain Express

Stops: Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Frisco, Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Aspen & Snowmass Village

Cost: $49-$120 †

http://www.coloradomountainexpress.com/

Fresh Tracks Transportation

Stops: Breckenridge, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Frisco and Silverthorn/Dillon

Cost: $63††

http://www.freshtrackstransportation.com/

Peak 1 Express

Stops: Breckenridge and Summit County & Vail Valley

Cost: $44-$99††

http://www.mountainshuttle.com/shuttle-schedule/

Powderhound Transportation‡

Stops: Aspen Snowmass, Beaver Creak, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone, Steamboat, Vail, Winter Park

Cost: $249-$299‡

http://ridethepowder.com/

Summit Express

Stops: Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone, Frisco, Dillon/Silverthorn

Costs: $65††

https://www.summitexpress.com/

Ride Share Options *

SkiCarpool.org

SkiCarpool is a nonprofit organization that facilitates carpooling to Colorado resorts using an active rideboard on their website

www.skicarpool.org

Carpool World

International ridesharing website with an active ride-board of people driving from Denver Metro Area to the mountains.

http://www.carpoolworld.com/carpool_.html

WaytoGo SkiPool Program

Between December 2014 and March 2015, members of a vanpool through the Way to Go program received one free rideshare trip to the mountains per week. Way to Go members should contact DRCOG to see if SkiPool options are still available.

http://commutingsolutions.org/commute-options/get-a-lift-with-skipool-be...

Craigslist Rideshare

General resource board where individuals can post requests and find people to carpool with.

https://denver.craigslist.org/search/rid

Mountains with Carpool Incentives *

Arapahoe Basin

Limited priority parking for a car of three or more. Discount tickets with a car of four or more.

http://arapahoebasin.com/ABasin/about/environment/transportation.aspx

Copper Mountain Resort

Priority parking for carpools of four or more,

http://www.coppercolorado.com/winter/the_mountain/transportation/village...

Breckenridge Ski Resort

$5 discount on parking with car of four or more.

http://blog.breckenridge.com/2015/03/30/breckenridge-parking-made-easy/

Keystone Resort

Priority parking for carpools of four or more.

http://m.keystoneresort.com/parking.html

CoPIRG notes:

* Information subject to change by the organizations and companies that run the service. Check website for latest information.

** only available to students and alumni

*** Only shared shuttle options presented unless otherwise noted

† Discounts for children

††Discounts for 3+ people and kids

