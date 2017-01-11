DPD won't say much about officer's punishment for horse's death

MC Hammer, the horse from the Denver Police Mounted Patrol unit. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

Let's talk about the Denver Police Officer in the mounted unit, who forgot about his horse, and left it without food or water for 16 hours.

DPD patrol horse develops colic, is euthanized

DPD officer 'forgot' his mounted patrol horse, left animal for 16 hours

The horse was put down. The officer was docked a day's pay.

Next has heard from many of you who are outraged at what you see as light punishment. And we've heard from people who know horses, who have good questions we didn't think to ask.

Horse owners have asked whether DPD mounted patrol horses are checked on at night. How long do they go without any human making sure they're OK? Denver Police told us on Wednesday that the horses are left alone, without checks, for 15-and-a-half hours a day, from 3 in the afternoon until 6:30 in the morning.

DPD says the horses have access to water dispensers and heated water overnight, and “they are loved.”

As for the officer's discipline, all DPD would say about the loss of one day's pay is the punishment fell within the disciplinary matrix - the allowed penalties for the officer's mistake. DPD would not say if a superior officer, in this case the police chief, and the manager of safety had the option of harsher discipline and decided against it.

The officer is still with the Mounted Patrol.

