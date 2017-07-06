Drivers still can't grasp that there is a bike lane on 14th Ave.

Cars parked in bike lane on 14th Avenue between Speer and Bannock. Courtesy: Ken Classen

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - Finding parking downtown can be challenging or as they say on the TV news, "parking is at a premium in Denver."

So it's clutch the city put in a new parking on 14th.

Just look at all those happy cars - sitting there taking up space.

Oh wait, nope, that's a bike lane.

The city added a bike lane to 14th Avenue, between Speer and Bannock, but drivers see space and think, "ooh goodie! I'll park there."

To that we say - bollards!

Which is what you call the white poles that are supposed to separate the driving lane from the bike lane.

Denver Public Works was dealing with this same problem last month.

When the same Next viewer, Ken Classen, snapped a photo, of much fewer cars, parked in the lane.

Public Works says it's added more bollards, and more painted symbols, but they're stumped why drivers can't grasp this.

