Drivers stuck for hours in I-70 closure

(Photo: Corky Scholl, KUSA)

KUSA - At the roadblock just east of Georgetown, Mike Pendleton was the guy with all the answers, even if those answers were not what drivers wanted to hear.

“We’re going to be closed all day,” Pendleton said to the driver of a white SUV. “All day?” the driver asked. “All day.” Pendleton responded.

The CDOT maintenance worker had the same conversation with dozens of drivers Tuesday morning as he helped Colorado State Patrol Troopers direct traffic at the I-70 closure near mile marker 228.

“It’s going to be an all-day thing, so if you’re waiting, you’re going to need a pillow and a blanket and some food,” Pendleton said to another driver.

WB I-70 by Georgetown Lake. @ColoradoDOT says I-70 in both directions closed from Georgetown to Silverthorne for avalanche reduction #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/QRC65ccDvI — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) January 10, 2017

I-70 was initially closed between Georgetown and Silverthorne so CDOT could perform avalanche reduction work. As a result of that work, crews brought down a massive slide, 150 yards wide and 10 feet deep on the west side of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel. Another, unexpected avalanche happened east of the tunnel between 11:30 and noon, extending the closure.

Stevey Valandingham was riding in the cab of her boyfriend’s semi with their dogs, Shadow and Mia when they got stuck in the closure.

“I hope that it hurries up and clears up so we can go,” said Valandingham, taking Shadow for a short walk along the shoulder of the interstate.

“She had to go potty. I had to take her out,” she said.

While nature called for Shadow, Valandingham’s Chihuahua, Mia, wanted nothing to do with the snow or the cold.

“Oh yeah. Freezing,” Valandingham said, as snow continued to fall.

Mike Pendleton directed cars until there were no more to direct. It got him thinking about his own CDOT vehicle that was stuck at the roadblock, too.

“We were hoping we could turn our yellow light on and get by all of it but nope.” Pendleton said. “Not going to happen.”

It wasn’t going to happen Tuesday – even for the guy with all the answers.

CDOT later pushed back the closure along I-70 to Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill. The interstate eventually reopened about 3:00 p.m.

