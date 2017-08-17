E-470 waives half million in tolls related to fiery crash on I-25

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Colorado's own 'Up' house is in Denver's RiNo DistrictAug 17, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
Can't get eclipse glasses? Do this insteadJul 28, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
One dead in afternoon Aurora shootingAug 17, 2017, 4:30 p.m.