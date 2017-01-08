Emmy award-winning Colorado composer discusses her inspiration

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Chasing your dreams isn't easy. Ask the dozens of nominees at the Golden Globes -- they would probably tell you the same.

Or, you can just ask Denise Gentilini, a three-time Emmy award-winning composer living up the road in Littleon.

Denise took Next inside her studio to discuss the inspiration behind her work, and what she truly fears the most about living out her dream.

"I'm inspired by people," Gentilini said. "I'm inspired by everybody's story and what they bring to relationships. I love meeting different people and working with all sorts of people and learning who they are."

Currently, Gentilini is working on a new musical, and plans to score a few films later this year.

