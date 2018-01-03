Enough people died on Colorado's roads in 2017 to fill a concert hall

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Three days into the New Year, there’s already been at least one deadly crash in Colorado. The driver of an SUV was killed New Year’s Day in Aurora after crashing into a brick wall and tree. It was likely the first fatality of the year on Colorado’s roadways. Sadly, we know there will be more in 2018.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says traffic fatalities are up about 24 percent over the last three years. There were 615 traffic deaths in 2017. The same number of people could fill the entire King Center concert hall on the Auraria Campus. Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis took a seat on the stage to help us put that into perspective.

“We’re sitting in an auditorium that can hold over 500 people and yet filled to capacity, it’s still not as many people that were killed on Colorado roadways in 2017,” Lewis said. “To imagine every seat in this auditorium filled and then the entire aisles filled up with an additional hundred people, that’s astounding.”

Astounding, but not entirely surprising to the state trooper who’s served since 2007. He knows troopers will be busy so long as people make the same mistakes on the roads.

“Driving under the influence, regardless of the substance, is still one of our primary causal factors for fatal and injury crashes,” Lewis said. “At least half of the people who were killed not wearing seatbelts would have been saved last year had they been wearing them.”

Responding to crash after crash can weigh heavily on state troopers.

“We’re going to be victims and impacted by this, too,” Lewis said. “There is not a single first responder out there that can’t tell you about their first or their worst day out in the field and what they had to do and who they had to talk to as a result of that.”

Trooper Lewis says change begins with the individual.

“It has to be a conscious choice that we make to buckle up, to use our turn signals, to drive sober, to put down the phone, to do whatever it is that’s going to make us all safer,” he said.

