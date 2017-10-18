Even mayors don't know which cities Colorado pitched to Amazon

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - You’ve heard for as long as you can remember that procrastinating is bad, and with a day to spare, Colorado submitted its formal proposal to win over Amazon’s heart on Wednesday.

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., which says a plan was started within 24 hours of Amazon’s search for a second headquarters, sent off the shiny plan on behalf of eight potential sites in Colorado.

But, if Amazon wants a sugar daddy, Colorado isn't going to be it. Colorado is not showering the online mega-store in gifts trying to win its love. But, if Amazon just wants to be with a beautiful, really fun state, then Colorado is ready for a date with the company's much-competed-over second headquarters, and all those jobs that come with it.

RELATED: Denver's ready to get serious with Amazon and become home to company's second headquarters

RELATED: All Colorado Congress members to Jeff Bezos: Build Amazon HQ2 here

RELATED: Denver, let's look at Seattle before we try to woo Amazon

The state pitched the talent pool already in this Colorado, and quality of life in urban and suburban areas, instead of the economic incentives offered by other markets.

The public doesn’t know which eight places Colorado is trying to sell because of a confidentiality agreement. In fact, the mayors and city councils of those respective towns weren’t even told if they’re being considered, and which sites are being offered.

We do know some states have published they’re incentives for Amazon. New Jersey, for example, is willing to offer $7 billion in incentives. Colorado didn’t advertise theirs because on paper, the number isn’t all that sexy.

“Being a calculation-based state, that allows us to look at what potential job creation plans they may have over that 10-15 year period, but ultimately how that information will break down is up to Amazon,” said Sam Bailey with Metro Denver EDC. "They're certainly being different."

Metro State marketing professor Darrin Duber-Smith says it’s a relatively gutsy move in this world where cities like to flaunt potential incentives.

“They’re certainly being different,” Duber-Smith said. "Certainly it might also look like we're hiding something. It might also look like, perception-wise, that our incentives aren't attractive enough. And perhaps that's why we don't want to publicize them."

But, he says, it might be different enough to work.

"Incentives are something you kind of need to put out if you're in a place that's not all that desirable, right?” he said.

He adds that this method keeps some of Colorado’s cards on the table, instead of showing off everything up front.

According to the Denver Business Journal, about 30 cities and counties submitted their own proposals to the EDC, which narrowed the list to eight.

Amazon says the second headquarters will bring 50,000 jobs along with this new headquarters.

© 2017 KUSA-TV