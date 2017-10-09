Every Denver home now has a trash cart, no more Dumpsters in alleys

Denver homes now have shiny new trash carts! (Photo: Denver Public Works)

DENVER - Everyone who lives in a home in Denver - about 176,000 households - now has a fancy new trash can.

It took the city about four years to give new trash carts out to every home across Denver's roughly 78 neighborhoods.

The last neighborhood to get them was Congress Park, which has about 2,500 homes.

With the arrival of these brand spanking new trash carts, crews removed the final Dumpsters out of alleyways.

The city says homes that originally used Dumpsters now throw away less trash - about 255 pounds less, to be exact - because they don't have as much space to toss it.

The city says homeowners are also recycling more - an additional 78 pounds per year!

The actual conversion began in April, with neighborhoods transitioning in phases through the end of September.

