Exactly what information Colorado is, and is not, giving to Trump's voter fraud commission

Colorado is not going to send any voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that you, me or any candidate or campaign can't already get.

The commission asked Secretary of State Wayne Williams for "publicly-available voter roll data" even though some of the specifics listed include information protected by Colorado law.

Williams has said his office will oblige, just like it would for anyone else asking for similar data, but it will not give out protected information.

This is what is public:

Full name

Address

Year of birth

Voter affiliation

How often you've voted

Who you voted for is not even known by the Secretary of State's Office.

Colorado law prohibits certain information from being shared at all.

"24-72-204 (8) (a) A designated election official shall not allow a person, other than the person in interest, to inspect the election records of any person that contain the original signature, social security number, month of birth, day of the month of birth, or identification of that person, including electronic, digital, or scanned images of a person's original signature, social security number, month of birth, day of the month of birth, or identification."

The state has a "confidential voter" program that allows you to restrict your address from being shared, but it requires you to sign an affidavit saying that you are concerned about being criminally harassed or facing bodily harm. If you are found to have lied, you could face perjury charges. Confidential voter affidavits are filled out through your county clerk.

Domestic violence victims can apply though a state program to essentially be issued a phantom address.

