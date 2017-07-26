KUSA
Exhibit in Rino wants you to touch, and listen to, the art

Art isn't just painting - music isn't just noise. One local artist wants the viewer to be a part of the art!

July 26, 2017

DENVER - Imagine an art exhibit where they want you to touch the art.

Stop imagining. Artist Detour's exhibit is open on Thursday in Denver.

We see, hear and touch the art through the lens of our photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah, in the video above.

If you'd see and play in the Between the Hues exhibit, the event runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Temple (2400 Curtis Street, in Denver.)

