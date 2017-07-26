Exhibit in Rino wants you to touch, and listen to, the art

DENVER - Imagine an art exhibit where they want you to touch the art.

Stop imagining. Artist Detour's exhibit is open on Thursday in Denver.

We see, hear and touch the art through the lens of our photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah, in the video above.

If you'd see and play in the Between the Hues exhibit, the event runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Temple (2400 Curtis Street, in Denver.)

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV