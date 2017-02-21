'F' is for finance, and some other words in Colorado

The Colorado State Treasurer doesn't often make headlines.

When he has, it's because Walker Stapleton, a Republican, has been criticizing what he calls mismanagement of PERA, which is the state employee pension fund.

Stapleton is widely expected to run for Governor, and he faced a key test of leadership recently when he sacked his deputy treasurer for a series of profane outbursts against their opponents on the pension board. That included saying board members should go f*** themselves.

Colorado Deputy Treasurer asked to resign after filling the swear jar a public meeting

"I certainly understand the frustration, and this office doesn't condone the colorful language," Walker said in an interview with Next, saying he think the outburst came from a place of frustration with PERA's debt.

Next anchor Kyle Clark spoke with Stapleton about how he handled the incident with his deputy, how often he shows up to meetings, Stapleton's involvement in proposed legislation that would change the make-up of the PERA board, and his support of term limits to prevent career politicians.

Our full interview:

