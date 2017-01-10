Fairview High School senior talks about competing in national math competition

Kevin Wang, Fairview High School Senior. Courtesy: Kevin Wang

KUSA - One of Colorado's smartest kids is back home after making a trip to Atlanta to compete in a national math competition.

Next introduced you to Kevin Wang last week.

The Fairview High School senior was one of 10 high schools students in the U.S. chosen to compete in the American Mathematical Society's "Who wants to be a Mathematician?" contest.

Kevin and the other contestants were competing to win a $10,000 prize.

Unfortunately, Kevin didn't come home with the cash, but he still had a great time on his first trip to Atlanta.

Kevin says his favorite part was meeting a lot of math professors at the math conference where the competition was held.

We're still looking for more of Colorado's smartest kids? Email us at next@9news.com.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)