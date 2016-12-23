Judith and her family will be moving into their new home sometime in mid January. (Photo: Anne Herbst)

DENVER - Home for the holidays. It’s one of those sayings that seems so cheesy and cliché. But for a lot of families in Colorado, it’s the only thing they want. A home.

“My husband and I, being such a young couple, being able to have our own house, having something stable for our kids will mean a lot,” said Judith Anaya, a new homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We saw it so far away as a very big dream that we were really going to be able to accomplish, but seeing it so right around the corner we’re so excited to finally have our own space, our own home.”

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is in the process of building 16 homes in the southwest Denver College View neighborhood. Judith, her husband Omar, and their two small children are one of the families who will be moving into one of the homes.

“They will be able to know that during this holiday season they will be warm and safe,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “They’ll be able to afford their housing, which means they’ll be able to afford so many other basic necessities that families are struggling to be able to afford when housing costs are so expensive right now.”

Habitat for Humanity makes these homes affordable for people like the Anayas by setting their mortgage at no more than 30 percent of the family’s monthly income.

“That allows them to be able to pay for their home, as well as all of the other costs that it takes to raise their children and pay their monthly bills,” Lafferty said.

Anaya and her husband have been living with their children in a two bedroom apartment in Westminster.

Anaya said the apartment is small, and her family does not feel safe because of crime in the neighborhood.

“We’re not really comfortable with our kids going outside to play,” Anaya said. “You don’t have that safe security to have your kids go outside.”

She said she’s looking forward her kids having a safe place to play.

“We want them to have a kids life, play outside, get dirty,” Anaya said. “This place will mean security for our kids, and confidence that our kids will be safe.”

Judith and her family will be moving into their new home sometime in mid January. (Photo: Anne Herbst)

The family has been on the construction site nearly every step of the way. They have helped with big construction projects like installing cabinets in the kitchen, to smaller touches like finishing trim work.

“Being a homeowner of your own home--get to build your own home, and get to live in it, coming right at the beginning of the year is such a blessing because that just says it’s the beginning of many more things to come to our lives,” Anaya said.

Lafferty said Habitat for Humanity depends on donations, and is always looking for volunteers in the community to help build houses. To learn more about how to help Habitat for Humanity, go to their website. https://www.habitatmetrodenver.org/

Copyright 2016 KUSA