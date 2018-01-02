Federal Highway Administration says DIA can use its giant sign as planned

Preview of airport welcome sign design (DIA)

DENVER - The Federal Highway Administration has approved Denver International Airport's request to remove a stretch of Pena Boulevard from the National Highway System.

The change means more advertising on DIA's lit up billboard that people now see as they come and go from the airport.

DIA says they're working with Clear Channel to develop an advertising plan, to actually get some use out of it. The airport estimates the sign will pay for itself in about ten years.

DIA originally planned to split the cost with Panasonic, in exchanging for also splitting ad revenue. Panasonic split from the agreement when the ad plans ran into trouble. The designation had meant the airport could only advertise businesses that are on-premises.

© 2018 KUSA-TV