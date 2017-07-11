Filmmakers tell the story of gentrification in Denver's Northside

"Welcome to the Northside"

DENVER - New apartment buildings seem to pop up around Denver every day, and with those properties usually come the trendy neighborhoods.

One group of filmmakers wants you to remember the communities that once stood before the shiny new restaurants, and yoga studios, and breweries moved into that space.

Bobby LeFebre, Alan Dominguez and Manuel Aragon direct "Welcome to the Northside." It's a series on YouTube that focuses on the loss of diversity, and particularly the loss of Latino culture, in the Northside of Denver.

They produce one episode a month and focus on a man named Mikey, who moves back to his childhood neighborhood and realizes how much his old stomping grounds have changed.

"It's the story of a young Chicano professional who buys a house in his gentrified neighborhood but finds himself searching for home," LeFebre says.

The series premiered at the end of March.

Next producer Cody Broadway met the filmmakers to talk about their inspiration and their mission. You can meet them, too, in the video above. And if you'd like to watch their series, check out their Facebook page and YouTube channel for the episodes.

You can watch the pilot episode below:

