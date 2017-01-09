Firefighters will save your dog, but leash laws aren't a suggestion, Denver

Parke Montague is new to town, but not new to life.

“I think it's just smart to know the leash laws and all that, and make sure you keep an eye on your own dog, and hopefully others if you can help it,” she says.

So Parke knows it. But let's all make sure we do. Let's talk about the lessons learned from two water rescues at Wash Park over the weekend.

Dogs ended up in icy ponds twice, and in one case, people went in after the dog. Denver firefighters did great work getting all of them out OK, but in one of these situations a witness who called 911 was refused help, in violation of city rules.

Dispatcher wouldn't send firefighters to dog in icy Wash Park pond, witness says

That call-taker is going to learn his lesson. He'll be retrained before his next shift, and reminded that proper procedure is to forward those calls to Denver Fire dispatchers, who will send firefighters to rescue a dog in the water.

But how about the lesson learned for the rest of us? When will we learn that Denver's leash law isn't optional?

It's not optional for well-trained dogs, or optional for attentive owners. It's not optional if there aren't other people around. It's not optional just for a little while. Because it only takes a second for... SQUIRREL.

Obviously dogs can run and get away from their owners quickly, so it's easy to lose control quickly.

Denver firefighters won't ask if your dog was illegally off leash. They won't ask if your dog was under voice control until it saw the squirrel, or those geese. Firefighters will just go in after your pet. If they're on that call, they're not available for another call, possibly involving people.

“It's a lot of resources that are being put out there to help people when they should just keep their dogs on a leash, and you wouldn't have these issues with their dogs getting stuck in the water, or people going in after the dogs and risking their own lives,” said Sgt. Stephen Romero with Denver Animal Protection.

The city doesn't charge pet owners for these rescues. In lieu of a bill, they're just begging for a little common sense compliance with the leash law.

“I don't know why people do that. They should just keep their dogs on a leash and we wouldn't have these problems,” Romero said.

The fine for having a dog off leash in Denver is 80 dollars. The cost, as we saw this weekend, could potentially be measured in lives.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)