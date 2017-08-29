Flat Earth: A rebuttal

A lot of you were pretty riled up after a segment last Monday about the "Flat Earth Movement."

You might remember the guys, interviewed by Jeremy Jojola in our latest "Let's be Clear" segment. They truly believe someone is keeping the Earth's flat surface a secret.

If you missed it, see that story again here:

Many people asked why we had them on TV in the first place, or why we didn't provide a rebuttal.

So we asked 9NEWS' resident science guy Steve Spangler.

Jeremy: Is the Earth round like a globe?

Steve: Yes.

There you go, in case you needed that clarified.

