Follow-up Next Questionsss about the texting and driving bill in Colorado

KUSA - Our Next Questionssss come from two curious viewers, who are looking for more information about Brandon Rittiman's story about texting and driving.

Colorado could pass $300 sign for texting and driving

Barbara asked, "Can you please clarify if using the app Google Maps would be legal or not?"

And Lynne wrote, "Is there still a fine for talking on the cell phone while driving? How much is that fine and how many points?"

First, for you Barbara, Google Maps: The law says if you're interacting with any screen that causes you to be distracted while you're driving, that's a violation.

If Google Maps is just talking to you while you drive, and an address has already been entered before you started driving, then no problem.

Lynne, talking on the phone while driving isn't banned if you're an adult driver in Colorado. But, if you're under 18, you're not allowed to use a cell phone at all unless there's an emergency.

Oh, and there's this one too:

"As a retired over the road truck driver I've seen a lot of drivers not only taking their lives in their hands but putting the lives of anyone around them at risk. I was happy to hear that texting isn't the only thing covered in the proposed legislation but any use of a 'smartphone.' I wonder; does that include using the traffic portion of the 9 News app?"

See answer No. 1.

Have a question about something you'd like Next to answer? Let us know by emailing next@9news.com or with #HeyNext.

