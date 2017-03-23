Forged signature legislation destined to die in Colorado passes first step

DENVER - When it comes to forged signatures, journalists have more power than the Secretary of State.

Last year, investigative reporting uncovered forged signatures on the petitions for a U.S. Senate candidate. As part of that reporting, it was discovered that a contract employee, that the Secretary of State hired to review petition signatures, suspected some of the signatures were forged, but the Secretary of State's Office did not have the same suspicion.

Had they suspected forgeries, the issue could have been referred to the Attorney General's Office, but state law does not give the Secretary of State power to investigate candidate petition signatures.

Lawmakers took the first step on Thursday to give the Secretary of State that power.

A bill sponsored by House Minority Leader, Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, would give the Secretary of State the ability to compare questionable petition signatures to the signatures on file.

"We found out that there's an issue in our current election process. We found it out because of, basically, some intense investigative reporting. We don't have a current system in place to actually find this stuff now," said Neville. "It puts in place a way for the Secretary of State to actually verify the signatures on candidates' petitions."

The bill was scheduled to be debated in its first committee twice this year, but was pulled off the agenda each time. It was likely to die in committee, except for a last-minute amendment that allows the candidate three days to go back to a voter whose signature is deemed invalid, and verify if the signature is authentic or not.

The bill passed out of its first committee unanimously.

If passed and signed by the Governor, it would be in effect prior to the 2018 election that could see many candidates petitioning for Governor, Congress and the state legislature.

