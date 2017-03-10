Fort Collins VFW searches for family of Air Force officer in photo

VFW is searching for the family of the man shown in this portrait

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - We know his name was Del, and he served in the Air Force, but we don't know much more about the man whose photograph was just found at VFW Post 1781.

Staff members found the photo in the attic as the VFW location in Fort Collins underwent some renovations.

On the back of the photograph is a short description:

Del Bonham, Service 3/42 -6/50, POW 1/29/44 - 5/3/45, & Liberated by the Russians

The VFW staff has been looking for Del's family since the portrait was found six months ago, but the search has been unsuccessful.

For now, the photo hangs above the POW memorial at the VFW.

