Four neighbors buy Denver home to save it from being scraped

DENVER - If you drive down South Lincoln near Alameda, you may feel like you’re driving through another time.

The homes that line the 200 block of South Lincoln were built in the late 1800s. So it’s no surprise this block got a historical designation in 2016.

But before that designation, there was a chance this block-long time capsule wouldn’t be complete. 213 South Broadway was about to go on the market.

“It was going on the market and some of us neighbors heard about it,” neighbor Nita Lynch said. “We knew that it was a prime place because it was in a double lot to be scraped and a box put up.”

So Lynch and three other neighbors pooled their money and bought the home in early 2015.

“I think this gives a neighborhood stability,” she said.

“We were afraid somebody was going to buy it and tear it down and build something that wasn't in context with the neighborhood,” another neighbor, Gertie Grant, said.

In the two years since, Grant and Lynch have supervised construction as the team of four neighbors restored the 1889 home.

They plan on renting it out when its ready in a few months.

