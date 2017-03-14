Full interview: Boulder Co. DA Stan Garnett nears run for Colorado Attorney General
Looks like Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett is going to run for state Attorney General. He's filed paperwork, but no formal announcement. He'd win the statewide race he lost in 2010.
KUSA 5:38 PM. MDT March 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Matt Granite has your best Pi Day deals
-
Officer-involved shooting investigated in Westminster
-
Deputy pulls driver from burning car
-
Colorado's problem with distracted driving
-
Cherry Creek Schools students getting new schedules
-
HB 4260 targets 'very personal lives of men'
-
2 teens found dead on side of road
-
Stella pounds the Northeast
-
National Pi Day 2017!
-
Taden Jones DUI
More Stories
-
Smash and grab burglaries put guns in criminals' handsMar 14, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
Suspect dies in Westminster officer-involved shootingMar 14, 2017, 1:23 p.m.
-
Investigation into death of newborn girl continues;…Mar 14, 2017, 5:29 p.m.