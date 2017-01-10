G-Line from Union Station to Wheat Ridge still delayed

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. - Continuing problems with RTD’s A-Line train to the airport will continue to delay the launch of the G-Line, RTD’s general manager and CEO told the Wheat Ridge City Council this week.

The A-Line has issues with grade crossing gates malfunctioning. RTD and its partners are operating the A-line under a 90-day waiver from the Federal Railroad Administration. RTD CEO Dave Genova told the Wheat Ridge city council that the agency is likely to seek another waiver when the current one expires on Feb. 4.

The G-line, which will run from Wheat Ridge to Union Station, is on hold until the A-line’s problems are resolved. The train was supposed to start running in fall.

The news frustrates both the city council and local chamber of commerce. In November, Wheat Ridge voters approved a sales tax increase to fund infrastructure improvements

"It puts some egg on our face when we've asked voters to pony up on a sales tax increase to help fund improvements for an area to improve what we see as a boom for our city, yet we don't have a train to offer them to catch at the same time," said Wheat Ridge city councilman Zach Urban.

The city council is pushing RTD for a better timeline of when the G line, which was supposed to launch in the fall of 2016, will launch.

