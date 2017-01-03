Get a temp job with one of Colorado's national forests

KUSA - If you have a kid living in your basement, or a relative who is looking for a job, we have an idea for you.

The U.S. Forest Service is hiring more than 900 people for temp jobs in 17 national forests, and seven national grasslands, all over the West.

Jobs are available in Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

The jobs in Colorado are everywhere from the San Juan National Forest, to the Pike San Isabel Forest, to the Arapaho National Forest.

The Forest Service needs help with forestry, engineering, recreation, wildlife, and more Some job postings open Wednesday. Others start next month.

Find out more information here.

