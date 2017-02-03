Getting to know Judge Neil Gorsuch, the 8th grader

Neil Gorsuch in eighth grade

DENVER - You've all seen the stories about Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch. We've learned about who this man is, what's on his resume, who his mom was, and even how he got to Washington D.C. from Colorado for President Trump's big announcement earlier this week.

Next found another perspective: the one from his eighth grade teacher, JoAnn Ehrlich, where she still teaches.

"From a teacher standpoint, you always want to see your students become successful," she says. "Neil Gorsuch was in my eighth grade class. When I heard he was nominated for the Supreme Court I was just thrilled."

Ehrlich taught Gorsuch back in the 1980-1981 school year. She says he was one of the best and brightest in her class. She remembers him as being a funny, well-liked guy who took school seriously, and always had an interest in politics.

Ehrlich wrote a letter to her former student this week, congratulating him on his huge success.

"That's why teachers in elementary school cherish those memories, because they see them as these young kids. And then you wonder what's going to happen and you hope things happen for the best for all of them."

