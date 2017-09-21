Girl who became internet famous as baby has a message: Albinism is beautiful

Louise McMorris, then and now (First photo courtesy Megan McMorris)

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - See Louise in action, and hear from her mom, in the video above, shot by Next producer Cody Broadway.

If Louise looks familiar to you, it's because you've probably seen her before. She was a viral YouTube star when she was just 6-months-old.

The video shows her smiling when she sees her mom for the first time after putting on glasses. Today it has more than 14 million views.

RELATED: Colo. baby sees her mom for the first time

Ever since then, Louise - from Centennial - and her mom have been using their platform to shine a light on albinism.

Louise is now three years old.

"Albinism is truly beautiful and nothing to fear, something to embrace," Megan McMorris, Louise's mom said. "We just want to provide hope and inspiration to families in the same situation."

McMorris loves fashion, and loves dressing up Louise. The duo has a Facebook and Instagram page where people can follow along in their lives now.

When McMorris and her husband first found out about their daughter's albinism, they did not want other families to go through what they did at the beginning of their journey.

"They (other families) go online, and they Google, and they see all these scary things...that's what we did," McMorris said. "We were frightened and we didn't know what to do."

McMorris wanted Louise's Facebook page to be a source of inspiration and hope for other families that deal with albinism.

© 2017 KUSA-TV