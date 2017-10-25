Glenwood Springs HS football team gives up 2017 wins due to eligibility issue

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - The Glenwood Springs High School football team is starting their season over after the team found an eligibility issue with one player because of grades.

The team self-reported the error to the Colorado High School Activities Association and forfeited four wins from prior games. The principal, Paul Freeman, is taking the blame.

As a result, the Glenwood Springs Demons are no longer contended for playoffs.

Their record now? 1-0 after their "first" win of the season last Friday against the Summit HS Tigers.

We want to congratulate the team for their first win of what they're calling their "second season" and being undefeated in honesty.

