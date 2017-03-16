Goat found wandering alone in Weld County has been claimed

Courtesy: Windsor Severance Fire Rescue

WELD COUNTY, COLO. - We hope you didn't lose sleep over the goat looking for his home in Weld County.

He was found late Tuesday, all alone on Weld County Road 74. Windsor Severance Fire Rescue kept him over night and fed the little guy crackers until they could find his home.

Well, someone claimed the goat on Wednesday.

The Fire and Rescue crew says the goat's name is Butthead. Legitimately. His name is Butthead.

Butthead is 13-years-old, and is from a home just outside of Severance. The owner isn't sure how he escaped.

