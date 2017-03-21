Neil Gorsuch had to fill out the most epic job application to be a Supreme Court justice

(Getty Images)

The confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch are now in Day 2, and like every other job interview, the application came first.

Yes, even Supreme Court nominees have to fill out one of those, and this one is epic. Judge Gorsuch, or perhaps a helper, had to fill out a 68-page job application for this gig.

Things start off simple:

Name:

Neil McGill Gorsuch

Position you're applying for:

Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States

Birthplace:

1967 in Denver

Standard stuff.

And then, not so easy.

Just consider Question 11, which asks for memberships. The answer required nine pages, in which he even included that he was part of Trout Unlimited, a group that strives to protect cold-water fisheries.

Starting on page 15, Gorsuch had to list all of his published writings and speeches, and it looks like he did list every single one; seven pages into the answer, Gorsuch writes that he spoke about the rule of law during a Phil Anschutz dove hunt event in Eagle Nest Ranch, Colorado.

Gorsuch also listed the 10 most significant "litigated matters" he has been a part of, all of the courses he's taught at CU-Boulder and the compensation he received for them.

At the very end, Gorsuch describes the selection process. He says Leonard Leo, an advisor to President Donald Trump and executive vice president of the Federalist Society, first contacted him on Dec. 2. He interviewed with Steve Bannon, Mark Paoletta, Reince Priebus and Vice President Mike Pence about a month later. Gorsuch says he didn't meet Trump in person until Jan. 14, and Trump formally let Gorsuch know that he'd be the nominee on Jan. 30. Trump announced his choice the following day.

The thing is filled with details. We'd love to know how long this took to put together.

Nerd out for a bit and take a look. Gorsuch refers to extra documents in his application. You can see those here.

