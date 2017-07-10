Gov. Hickenlooper's take on the Republican health care plan
We'd love to talk to Republican Senator Cory Gardner about his party's health care plan. But for weeks, we've been unable to convince him to join us here. Gov. Hickenlooper - a Democrat - says it would cut $1.5 billion per year from Colorado's Medicaid bu
KUSA 6:52 PM. MDT July 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Perlmutter to drop out of Colorado governor race,…Jul 10, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Alaskan woman with deep Colorado roots tragically…Jul 10, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
Verify: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's State of the…Jul 10, 2017, 7:17 a.m.