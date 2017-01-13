Hickenlooper wants Trump to succeed

KUSA - DENVER - Colorado's governor is a Democrat who was solidly in Hillary Clinton's corner in the 2016 election. But he says he's ready to do his part to help Donald Trump do well when he's sworn in next week.

"I may not have voted for him, but my job is to make him a successful president," said Governor Hickenlooper during an interview with 9NEWS Political Reporter Brandon Rittiman Friday for Balance of Power.

The comments came a day after Hickenlooper made a point of highlighting states' rights in his seventh state of the state address.

"I'm hopeful, I'm sincerely hopeful, that we will be able to build a strong partnership in terms of all kinds of infrastructure with the new administration," Hickenlooper said.

But the governor was also careful to say he wants to defend what he says is progress made in Colorado while he's been in office, specifically when it comes to health care.

"We really are starting to get our arms around controlling the growth of health care, and Medicaid growth in specific," Hickenlooper said. "Over the last year, the per person growth and Medicaid expenses is actually flat. We've never been there in years. And I think this coming year we may actually see it go down a little bit, again unheard of."

Hickenlooper was responding to a question from Rittiman about whether he wants state lawmakers to do anything to insulate Colorado from policies that the Trump administration might pursue.

"We're going to protect our progress we've made," Hickenlooper said. "We're not going to cross any of our core values, but part of our job, and I speak for every governor in the country, part of our job is to do everything we can to make this administration successful. We are all Americans."

